MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MXL opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,394 shares of company stock worth $16,947,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

