Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.86 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $686.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.