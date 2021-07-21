Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Galecto were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,192,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Bertil Lindmark sold 83,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $35,330. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLTO stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Galecto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

