Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Capri by 36,838.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,564,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In other Capri news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.