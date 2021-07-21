Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 79.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

