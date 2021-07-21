Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 47,109 Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

