Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 28,554 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

