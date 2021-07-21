Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 567,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 340,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLP opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 0.76. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

