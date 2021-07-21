Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Masimo alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $267.02 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.39.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.