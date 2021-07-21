MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.54. 4,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.39. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

