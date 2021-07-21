Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,351. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

