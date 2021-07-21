Mark Goldin Sells 22,442 Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,013,705.14.

OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 8.06%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.