Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Marathon Petroleum worth $124,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,647,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

