Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning & Napier stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 47,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

