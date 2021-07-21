Man Group plc Trims Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Man Group plc reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,560 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,917. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

