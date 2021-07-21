Man Group plc Sells 45,483 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,483 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,269,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.30. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.