Man Group plc Sells 312,870 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,870 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.27% of Nomad Foods worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

