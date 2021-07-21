Man Group plc Sells 178,560 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,560 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 156,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,917. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

