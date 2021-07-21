Man Group plc Sells 161,473 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,473 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.62% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares during the period.

PBH opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

