Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Man Group plc increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Five Below worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.68. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.