Man Group plc Has $12.53 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322,242 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

