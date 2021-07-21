Man Group plc Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $290.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.09. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

