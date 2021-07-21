Man Group plc Has $11.21 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

