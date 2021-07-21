Man Group plc Buys 293,147 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 172.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,147 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 137,165 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

LBTYA stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

