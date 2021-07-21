Man Group plc Boosts Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.25% of Nevro worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,290,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $126.96 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

