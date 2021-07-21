Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45.

On Friday, May 21st, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60.

CCCC stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after buying an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

