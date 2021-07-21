MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%.
Shares of MNSB opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.53.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.