MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Shares of MNSB opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

