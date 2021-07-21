Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76.

About Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

