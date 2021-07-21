MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MGNX opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

