MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MGNX opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
