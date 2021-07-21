MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Position Boosted by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 295,600 shares during the period. MacroGenics makes up approximately 3.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $21,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,731. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

