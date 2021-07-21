Lympo Hits Market Capitalization of $8.11 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $167,664.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

