Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Luminex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Luminex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNX opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

