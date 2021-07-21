Luke Jensen Buys 11,251 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,923.11. The company has a market cap of £13.00 billion and a PE ratio of -87.01. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

