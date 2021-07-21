LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.02 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $17,814.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,934,772 coins and its circulating supply is 99,399,926 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

