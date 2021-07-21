Lua Token (LUA) Market Cap Hits $5.03 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013321 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00788578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

