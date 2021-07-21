Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 929 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.18% of MSCI worth $63,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $3,022,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,729,450. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $563.57 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $571.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

