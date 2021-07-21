Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 10,680 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $58,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $5,226,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 205.7% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 635,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $102,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

