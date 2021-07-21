Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $50.55 Million Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Xencor were worth $50,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,555,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of XNCR opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.