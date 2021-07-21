Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Novanta were worth $69,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $718,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Novanta by 86.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Novanta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.98. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

