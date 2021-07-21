Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 310.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,285 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Shares of LMT opened at $379.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

