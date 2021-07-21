Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 146,325 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 284.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,325 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

NYSE AMT opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

