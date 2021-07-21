Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,622 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.72% of Hamilton Lane worth $80,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after buying an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $24,243,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 439.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 275,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

