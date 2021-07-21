Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.64% of Shutterstock worth $53,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTK opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,362 shares of company stock worth $19,928,504 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

