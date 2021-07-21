Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,856.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.77 or 0.06024716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.48 or 0.01348055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00364683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00135084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.39 or 0.00624275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00386556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00291756 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

