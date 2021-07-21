Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Head to Head Review

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

This table compares Logansport Financial and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.47 $3.91 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.85 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Logansport Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Logansport Financial and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 39.44% N/A N/A WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logansport Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.