Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE L opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.01.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

