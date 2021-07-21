Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $18.39

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $19.17. Livent shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 22,221 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Livent alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.