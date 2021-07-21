Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 568,500 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Liquid Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YVR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

