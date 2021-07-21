Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.92.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.68 on Wednesday, hitting C$103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.64. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$33.01 and a 1 year high of C$109.79. The stock has a market cap of C$13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

