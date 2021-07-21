Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.21. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

